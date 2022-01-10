CleanTech Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CLAQU)

CleanTech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CLAQU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 11th. CleanTech Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAQU opened at $10.25 on Monday. CleanTech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,688,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,320,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000.

