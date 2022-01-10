Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.