CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist increased their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

