Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Shares of COCP remained flat at $$0.59 during trading hours on Monday. 750,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,986. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,262 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 242,270 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

