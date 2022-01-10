Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post sales of $210.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.90 million and the highest is $214.19 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $228.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $833.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $839.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $925.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 210.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 101.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.50 and a beta of 1.74. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

