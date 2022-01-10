Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $340.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.20.
Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $232.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.71.
In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648,739 shares of company stock worth $204,064,883 over the last 90 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
