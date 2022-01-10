Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $340.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.20.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $232.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.71.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648,739 shares of company stock worth $204,064,883 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.