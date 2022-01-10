CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0578 on Top Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $40.96 million and approximately $637,817.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00065787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005375 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.