Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Price Target Raised to 990.00 at Barclays

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,067.00.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 120,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

