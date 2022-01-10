Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $915.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,285,000 after buying an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,058 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $94.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.