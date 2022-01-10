Commerce Bank Buys 724 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 46,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 256,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $297.41 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

