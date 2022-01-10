Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $228.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $139.11 and a twelve month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.48.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.