Commerce Bank Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $483.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $524.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

