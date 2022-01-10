Commerce Bank Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $238.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.65. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.