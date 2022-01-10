Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $80.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $80.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

