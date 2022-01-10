Commerce Bank Sells 634 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 138,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

