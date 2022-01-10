Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issues Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.13. 16,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,200. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $38.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

