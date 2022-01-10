Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 137.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $148.93 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.62 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.