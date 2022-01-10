Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.68. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

