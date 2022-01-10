Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,542.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,563.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,506.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

