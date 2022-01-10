Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $138.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $126.10. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $142.46. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

