Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $59.74 on Monday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

