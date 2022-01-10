Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $144.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $133.00 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.63.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.