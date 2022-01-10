Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National during the second quarter worth about $907,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ames National in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ames National by 234.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ames National by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. Ames National Co. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 33.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

