Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 723,480 Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 169.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 723,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 300,893 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 163,680 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 426.60% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

