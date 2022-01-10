Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 64,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95.

