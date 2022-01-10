Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.95 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

