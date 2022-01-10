Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CZR. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $89.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

