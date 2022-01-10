Comparing BCE (NYSE:BCE) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM and BCE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.59 $354.68 million $0.81 13.60 BCE $17.08 billion 2.77 $1.97 billion $2.59 20.14

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than TIM. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TIM and BCE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 BCE 0 6 3 0 2.33

TIM currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.73%. BCE has a consensus price target of $63.28, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than BCE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 16.55% 10.28% 5.73% BCE 13.13% 16.49% 4.78%

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. TIM pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCE pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCE beats TIM on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About BCE

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

