Comparing CannaPharmaRX (CPMD) & The Competition

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS: CPMD) is one of 913 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CannaPharmaRX to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -149.46% CannaPharmaRX Competitors -4,250.81% -124.85% -13.91%

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A -$19.89 million -0.06 CannaPharmaRX Competitors $1.72 billion $125.22 million 0.22

CannaPharmaRX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CannaPharmaRX. CannaPharmaRX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CannaPharmaRX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A CannaPharmaRX Competitors 5313 19532 41946 805 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 93.57%. Given CannaPharmaRX’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CannaPharmaRX has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CannaPharmaRX rivals beat CannaPharmaRX on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRx, Inc. engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

