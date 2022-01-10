Comparing Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60% CubeSmart 28.28% 11.73% 4.62%

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and CubeSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 10.63 -$350,000.00 $0.11 174.38 CubeSmart $679.18 million 16.50 $165.62 million $1.10 46.55

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. CubeSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Postal Realty Trust and CubeSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 CubeSmart 1 5 2 0 2.13

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart pays out 156.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Postal Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

