Comparing Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) & Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Twist Bioscience and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40 Solid Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $118.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.18%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 543.46%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -114.93% -24.90% -21.69% Solid Biosciences N/A -35.42% -30.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Solid Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 25.03 -$152.10 million ($3.16) -21.12 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million ($0.83) -1.90

Solid Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Twist Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck on February 4, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

