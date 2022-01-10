Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

NYSE:CRK opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 182.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 36,330.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,470 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 108,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $3,487,000. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.