Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $142.26 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

