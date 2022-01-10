Connable Office Inc. Cuts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,023. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

