Connable Office Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 197.7% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 8,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.99. 17,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.25. The company has a market cap of $160.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

