Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.52.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.43. 18,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,080. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $177.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

