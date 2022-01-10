Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,251 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 947,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 60,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 198.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,700. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $53.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15.

