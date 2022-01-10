Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Connect Biopharma in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

CNTB opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

