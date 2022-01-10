Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $277.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $271.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.46. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

