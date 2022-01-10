Contrasting Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) & HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Secom pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Secom pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HOYA pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Secom has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOYA has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Secom and HOYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secom $9.77 billion 1.63 $810.03 million $0.96 17.79 HOYA $5.17 billion 10.00 $1.18 billion $3.81 36.69

HOYA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Secom. Secom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Secom and HOYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secom 8.61% 7.93% 5.13% HOYA 24.37% 22.05% 17.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Secom and HOYA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A HOYA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Secom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HOYA beats Secom on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems. The Fire Protection Services segment focuses on fire protection equipment such as automatic fire alarm and fire extinguishing systems for office buildings, plants, tunnels, ships, residences, and cultural properties. The Medical Services segment deals with pharmaceutical dispensing and home nursing services, as well as the operation of residences for seniors, electronic medical report systems, medical equipment sales, personal care services, and real estate leasing for hospitals and healthcare-related institutions. The Insurance Services segment sells non-life insurance policies and treatment products in overcoming cancer. The Geographic Information Services segment collects satellite and aerial geospatial data, and provides them to national and foreign gover

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products. The Life Care segment produces and sells health care & medical related products. The Others segment includes the information system services and business contracts. The company was founded by Shigeru Yamanaka and Shoichi Yamanaka on November 1, 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

