Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNVY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.75. 98,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,029. Convey Holding Parent has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.