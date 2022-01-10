Cook Protocol Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $976,844.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00057006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.09 or 0.07375571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,679.35 or 1.00074797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00068256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 740,831,192 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

