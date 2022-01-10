Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 471 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 717,546 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after acquiring an additional 674,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,173,000 after acquiring an additional 361,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 348,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,643,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.42. 166,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.57. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.96%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

