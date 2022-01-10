Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,342 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 90,600.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 0.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,837. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

