Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,332 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 715.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 859.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 306.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 459,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,178,000 after purchasing an additional 346,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 424.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

NVDA stock traded down $14.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.44. The company had a trading volume of 479,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,142,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $646.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

