Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,952. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $232.55 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

