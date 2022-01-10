Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Cosan has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cosan by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,377,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cosan by 1,352.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 777,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cosan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cosan by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

