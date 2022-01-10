Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $375.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $274.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 185,443 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

