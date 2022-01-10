Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.
NASDAQ CVLG opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $375.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.53.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 185,443 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
