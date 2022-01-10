Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives €68.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.00 ($77.27).

1COV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

ETR 1COV traded up €0.62 ($0.70) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €57.48 ($65.32). 709,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($71.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.30.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

