Cowen Cuts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $182.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.69.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $84.03 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $83.15 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Freshpet by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Freshpet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

